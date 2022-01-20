Kim Jong Un rips US, signals resumption of major weapons tests

“The meeting of the Political Bureau reassigned the policy tasks for the national defense of immediately bolstering more powerful physical means, which can efficiently control the hostile moves of the U.S.," the report from the Korean Central News Agency said. “It gave an instruction to a sector concerned to reconsider in an overall scale the trust-building measures that we took on our own initiative on a preferential ground and to promptly examine the issue of restarting all temporally suspended activities."

