Kim Jong Un’s daughter Ju Ae makes public visit to Kumsusan mausoleum, fuels succession talk

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared publicly with his daughter Ju Ae during a New Year’s Day visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a highly symbolic site that houses the embalmed bodies of the country’s founding leaders, state media reported on Friday.

Images released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) showed Ju Ae standing between her parents in the main hall of the mausoleum as they paid respects to Kim Il Sung, North Korea’s founder and Kim Jong Un’s grandfather, and Kim Jong Il, his father.

Symbolic appearance at dynastic site Kim’s visit to the Kumsusan mausoleum is a long-standing tradition on key dates and anniversaries, used to reinforce the legitimacy of North Korea’s dynastic rule. Analysts say Ju Ae’s presence during the visit marks her first public appearance at the revered site and adds to growing speculation about her future role in the regime.

Ju Ae has appeared with her father with increasing frequency over the past three years, prompting analysts to suggest she may be being groomed as the country’s fourth-generation leader.

New Year celebrations in Pyongyang Kim and his daughter were also seen together during New Year’s celebrations in Pyongyang, which included fireworks, patriotic performances and a taekwondo demonstration, KCNA said.

Photographs showed Ju Ae sitting next to her father, holding his hand and interacting with children alongside him, underscoring her prominent public positioning during state events.

Succession speculation grows North Korea has never confirmed Ju Ae’s age, though analysts believe she is around 12 or 13 years old. Since her public debut in 2022, her appearances have steadily increased in scale and symbolism.

