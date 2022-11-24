A report states that Ju Ae lives in an estate which is like Mar-a-Lago. Experts have stated that the estate has swimming pools, tennis courts, soccer fields, waterslides and a sports stadium.
On 19 November, the world was made privy to pictures of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un's nine year old daughter when their local media KCNA released pictures of the father-daughter duo at the site of a country's largest ballistic missile launch at Pyongyang International Airport.
A report published by the New York Post has now revealed that the nine year old girl's name is Ju Ae. the report has also revealed details of her lavish abode and lifestyle Ju Ae and her siblings indulge in.
The report states that Ju Ae lives in an estate which is like Mar-a-Lago. The experts further stated that the estate has swimming pools, tennis courts, soccer fields, waterslides and a sports stadium.
The experts further revealed that the Kim Jong Un and his family has 15 other mansions scattered across the country that they travel to via an underground network of tunnels. Further these tunnels have a network of railways designed to prevent Kim Jong Un's family in the radar of foreign intelligence agencies
"She has a very nice life. She and her siblings have a full complement of nannies and housekeepers but they also hang out with their parents a lot," Michael Madden, a non-resident fellow at the Stinson Centre and an expert on North Korea, told the New York Post.
"Kim Jong Un's dad was a hard guy but was very attentive to his kids too. When you're a dictator you get to choose how you spend your time," the post quoted the expert added.
Kim's wife, Ri Sol Ju, also made a rare appearance at Friday's launch, according to North Korean state news agency KCNA.
North Korea has never announced who would follow Kim in the event he is incapacitated, and with few details known about his young children, analysts had speculated that his sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old enough to take over.
Meanwhile, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government “idiots" and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the US"
Kim Yo Jong’s diatribe came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider taking action against alleged cyberattacks by North Korea — believed to be a key new source of funding for its weapons program — if the North conducts a major provocation like a nuclear test.
“I wonder what ‘sanctions’ the South Korean group, no more than a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S., impudently will impose on North Korea," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state media. “What a spectacle sight!"
