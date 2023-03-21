In North Korea Kim Jon Un's 10-year old daughter has become the latest person of hatred for the country's citizen, as they have pointed out the ultra luxurious lifestyle of the dictator's daughter. According to a report in Radio Free Asia (RFA), people have people are noticing the plump cheeks of Kim Ju Ae as she makes public appearances with her father.

With increased resentment, people have said, “It makes me angry that my situation is so hard to bear, and Kim Ju Ae, who we all know is eating and living well, is showing up on TV in her fancy clothes so often". The person's identity has not been revealed due to security reasons.

This comes amid earlier reports that girls in North Korea with names similar to Kim Jong Un's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, were being pressured to change them.

On 19 November, the world was made privy to pictures of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un's ten year old daughter when their local media KCNA released pictures of the father-daughter duo at the site of a country's largest ballistic missile launch at Pyongyang International Airport.

"The people are saying things like, 'She must be eating so well, her face is so white and plump like the moon'," said the person, who is from North Pyongyang, in the 28 February report. "Most people aren't able to eat properly so their cheekbones stick out from their faces even more than ever before."

Another person compared Kim's daughter's appearance with the children in the capital city who struggle to eat.

"They are angry to see the plump white face of the Beloved Child appearing so often in propaganda," the second person told RFA. "They say that she looks so different than the children of the common people, who cannot even eat three meals a day due to a lack of food."

A New York Post article has stated that Ju Ae lives in an estate which is like Mar-a-Lago. The experts further stated that the estate has swimming pools, tennis courts, soccer fields, waterslides and a sports stadium.

"She has a very nice life. She and her siblings have a full complement of nannies and housekeepers but they also hang out with their parents a lot," Michael Madden, a non-resident fellow at the Stinson Centre and an expert on North Korea, told the New York Post.

Increasing resentment towards Kim Jong Un's ten year old daughter comes when the country has been suffering from mass starvation with a warning of possible mass death. Acute food shortage has gripped the country.

As per various trade data, satellite images, and assessments by the United Nations and South Korean authorities the food supply in the country has “dipped below the amount needed to satisfy minimum human needs," according to Lucas Rengifo-Keller, a research analyst at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, as reported by CNN.

Several media outlets have claimed that Kim Ju Ae will succeed her father, but South Korean officials believe it's too early to say that. South Korea's Unification Minister Kwon Youngse even pointed out that its neighbouring country is male dominated so Kim's daughter would not be the next leader.