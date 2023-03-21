Kim Jong Un's daughter's ‘plump’ cheeks gain hatred amid North Korea's acute food shortage3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:04 PM IST
As per various trade data, satellite images, and assessments by the United Nations and South Korean authorities the food supply in the country has 'dipped below the amount needed to satisfy minimum human needs'
In North Korea Kim Jon Un's 10-year old daughter has become the latest person of hatred for the country's citizen, as they have pointed out the ultra luxurious lifestyle of the dictator's daughter. According to a report in Radio Free Asia (RFA), people have people are noticing the plump cheeks of Kim Ju Ae as she makes public appearances with her father.
