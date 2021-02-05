Kim Jong Un’s family tree: What you need to know about North Korea’s dynasty

The Kim family has governed North Korea since Soviet leader Joseph Stalin installed clan patriarch Kim Il Sung as head of state after World War II. To consolidate and maintain power through three generations, the ruling Kims have purged, coaxed or murdered rivals and elites, sometimes even within the family. To deter American-led military action and secure the regime’s longer-term political survival, they have driven the development of nuclear weapons. The family has led the isolated country for more than seven decades—longer than the Soviet Union existed—and remains unchallenged despite widespread poverty, an appalling human-rights record and the pressure of economic sanctions.

Who is Kim Jong Un?

Kim Jong Un is the third leader of North Korea. He gained power in December 2011, upon the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, who had officially ruled since Kim Il Sung’s death in 1994. Kim Jong Un was just 27 years old when he took the reins, according to the South Korean government, which puts his birth date at Jan. 8, 1984.

He had spent much of his life out of the spotlight, in family palaces in Pyongyang and a boarding school in Switzerland, before being catapulted into prominence just 14 months earlier, when his ailing father presented him as his heir apparent during a Workers’ Party event.

Little at the time was known about the new leader, thought to be Kim Jong Il’s third son. North Korea experts believe Kim Jong Un was more ambitious and politically acute than his older brothers, spurring their father—himself a first son—to pick him despite his younger age.

After inheriting power, Kim Jong Un accelerated development of nuclear weapons, testing more missiles and nuclear bombs than his father and grandfather combined. By 2017, North Korea had a missile that weapons experts said had the range to hit Washington, D.C., though the pursuit left the country awash in economic sanctions.

Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to meet a sitting U.S. president when he and then-President Donald Trumpheld talks in Singapore in June 2018. Over the next year they met twice more, in Vietnam and the Korean demilitarized zone. Still, nuclear talks remain gridlocked.

What do we know about his wife and children?

Pyongyang’s state media first mentioned former singer Ri Sol Ju as Kim Jong Un’s wife in 2012. South Korea’s semiofficial Yonhap News Agency has said the couple married in 2009. Ms. Ri was born in 1989, according to the South Korean government.

They have at least three children, Seoul intelligence officials have said. The first, a son, was born in 2010, according to reports in the South Korean press citing intelligence briefings, and the third was born in February 2017, South Korean intelligence officials have told lawmakers.

Former Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman, who has met Kim Jong Un several times—the future dictator having become a fan of the team in the 1990s, when Michael Jordan led it to six NBA championships—told the British newspaper the Guardian that he held a baby daughter during a visit to North Korea in 2013. Her name was Ju Ae, he said.

Mr. Kim and Ms. Ri have traveled together on official visits inside North Korea and summit trips abroad, including to meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. That is a change from Mr. Kim’s father and grandfather, who almost always traveled without their wives. Mr. Kim’s aim has been to seem more relatable to ordinary North Koreans, Pyongyang watchers say, and he may also have been reacting to having seen the stress that a life in the shadows caused his own mother. Kim Jong Il had at least three wives, according to Seoul’s government, but Kim Jong Un’s mother was never accepted by Kim Il Sung. She died in 2004.

Seoul intelligence officials suspect Ms. Ri visited South Korea in 2005, based on photos showing a teenage girl resembling her and documents listing someone by the same name as a member of North Korean delegations. A girl with the same resemblance and name was spotted in inter-Korean meetings in 2003 and 2004. Some South Koreans held up hopes at the beginning of Mr. Kim’s rule that his experience in Switzerland and Ms. Ri’s interactions with the South would result in a North Korea more open to the outside world—an aspiration that hasn’t materialized.

Who are Kim Jong Un’s other relatives?

Mr. Kim’s closest family members—by birth and affinity—are his older brother and younger sister. Kim Jong Chol, the brother, is three years his senior, according to the Seoul government. He lives a private life in North Korea and, South Korean intelligence officials believe, has formed a rock band that reflects his long fondness for Eric Clapton and the guitar.

In 2015, Kim Jong Chol visited London, where he was escorted by North Korean diplomat Tae Young Ho—who would defect to the South the next year—and bought a $3,200 guitar. Kim Jong Chol referred to himself as a father, Mr. Tae said, suggesting he had at least one child. North Korea watchers say Kim Jong Chol appears uninterested in politics, so unlikely to pose a threat as a rival to his younger brother.

By contrast, Kim Jong Un’s sisterKim Yo Jong has become increasingly involved in politics. Born in 1988, according to the Seoul government, she has released public statements since 2020 expressing North Korea’s stances toward the U.S. and South Korea. She is a senior member of the ruling Workers’ Party, though she was dropped as an alternate member of the Politburo in January 2021.

Kim Jong Un’s extended family includes an elderly half-uncle, Kim Pyong Il. Once seen as a potential successor to regime founder Kim Il Sung, he was sent to Eastern Europe as an ambassador after losing out to half-brother Kim Jong Il. He didn’t return permanently until 2019, according to Seoul’s spy agency, and North Korea experts say that long absence means he is unlikely to have a sufficiently strong political base to challenge Kim Jong Un’s rule.

Kim Kyong Hui, aunt of the current leader, is the oldest surviving second-generation Kim. A full sister of former leader Kim Jong Il, she held senior government positions early in her nephew’s reign but disappeared from public view after her husband, Jang Song Thaek, was executed in 2013. She re-emerged early last year, appearing beside Kim Jong Un at a Lunar New Year concert in Pyongyang.

If alive, Kim Yong Ju would be the oldest surviving Kim. The Seoul government lists his birth year as 1920, and North Korean state media hasn’t reported his death. The younger brother of founder Kim Il Sung, he was part of the government from its early years and participated in the first inter-Korean talks in the 1970s. He held a seat in Pyongyang’s rubber-stamp parliament until a few years into Kim Jong Un’s rule. For a time during the Cold War, Seoul officials saw him as a potential successor to his older brother, but he has declined in influence since.

What do we know about the Kim Dynasty?

The paternal side of the family traces its roots to Pyongyang, the modern-day capital, going back over a century. North Korean propaganda claims a direct ancestor of Kim Jong Un, Kim Ung U, led an 1866 raid that destroyed the U.S. merchant-marine ship General Sherman after it sailed to Pyongyang without permission. Historians outside the country say they have found no evidence he had a role in the attack.

Kim Hyung Jik, the great-grandfather of Kim Jong Un, attended an American missionary school in Pyongyang from 1911 to 1913, according to the Academy of Korean Studies, a Seoul-based historical society affiliated with the South Korean government. During that time his first son, future leader Kim Il Sung, was born. In 1917, Kim Hyung Jik faced allegations he had conspired to join an armed Christian revolt against the Japanese authorities who ruled Korea from 1910 to 1945, and the family fled to Manchuria.

Kim Il Sung became a communist as a teenager in the 1920s, according to North Korean propaganda, which portrays the Kims as leaders in a guerrilla fight against the Japanese occupiers. Most non-North Korean accounts describe them as having played junior roles to larger and stronger Chinese and Russian units in the anti-Japanese fighting in the 1930s and ’40s. Eventually Kim Il Sung joined the Soviet military and became a junior officer, where he impressed Stalin as the man to put in charge in 1945.

In 1950, the North’s forces invaded the South, kicking off the Korean War. After it ended in a stalemate with the North flattened, rivals in the government criticized Kim Il Sung for starting an ill-conceived war. Using kangaroo courts, Kim had them executed or purged.

At the same time, the leader earned popular support thanks to agrarian and economic policies credited with sparking a boom—in the late 1950s the economy was growing at an annual rate of 13.7%, according to the South Korean central bank. The North’s per capita income exceeded the now-affluent South’s until the mid-1960s, the central bank said in 2020.

North Koreans are taught that second leader Kim Jong Il was born on sacred Mount Paektu. The “Mount Paektu bloodline" is considered an absolute requirement for the top leadership. Historians outside North Korea believe he was born in Khabarovsk, Russia, when his father was a Soviet officer.

Where Kim Il Sung was energetic and outgoing, contemporary sources say Kim Jong Il was an introvert—and a playboy and cinephile, to boot. But the North Korean elite came to respect his political acumen as he outmaneuvered his more popular younger half-brother and more experienced uncle to emerge as the heir to his father.

Though Kim Il Sung was nominal ruler until his death in 1994, Kim Jong Il had the de facto role for years before that. He orchestrated terrorist attacks against Seoul in the 1980s, according to North Korean defectors—including a 1983 bombing that nearly killed the South Korean president.

The Kims have been divided by internal rivalries. During the Cold War, three Kims—Kim Il Sung’s two sons and his younger brother—were seen as potential successors. That was settled without bloodshed within the family. The same can’t be said for the latest succession: In 2013, early in his reign, Kim Jong Un had his uncle Jang Song Taek executed, in an apparent bid to eliminate a potential rival. Four years later, Kim Jong Un’s older half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was killed with a nerve agent in a Malaysia airport. U.S. and South Korean officials have blamed North Korea, which denies it. Kim Jong Nam’s son Kim Han Sol, mentioned by North Korean experts as a potential successor should the regime topple, has been in hiding since the murder.

How did the Kim Dynasty take over North Korea?

In the final days of World War II, Soviet forces swarmed Japanese-occupied Manchuria and northern Korea and quickly defeated Japanese troops before Tokyo’s surrender on Aug. 15, 1945. Soon after, Stalin installed Kim Il Sung as the head of the northern part of the peninsula—U.S. troops occupied the south—partly due to Mr. Kim’s service in the Soviet army’s 88th independent brigade.

Having been away from his homeland for decades, the new leader had no immediate power base. The Soviets remedied this by presenting him as a national hero, introducing him at an October 1945 rally in Pyongyang as a legendary partisan who helped defeat Japan. Moscow, though, didn’t firmly commit until 1949, when it approved Kim to lead North Korea’s Workers’ Party, according to Russian historian Fyodor Tertitskiy.

After the 1950-53 Korean War, the Kims consolidated power, sidelining rival communists in the country. Kim Il Sung then promulgated North Korea’s Juche Ideology—first mentioned in a 1955 speech, according to Seoul’s unification ministry. The ideology, stressing self-reliance and independence from foreign powers and arguing that the government’s legitimacy arises from the people, remains the North Korean government’s stated philosophy.

By the 1970s, through a combination of strong economic growth, the purging of internal political foes and the establishment of a surveillance state enforced by gulags, a secret police and the military, the Kims had established total control.

In a 2019 paper, the Korea Institute of National Unification, a think tank run by the Seoul government, argued that by the 1970s, Kim Jong Il had subverted the North Korean government into a complementary service that helped justify the Kims’ rule. From then on, it said, the North Korean elite became a subservient group that ruled under the Kims, instead of with them.

All three Kim rulers to date have employed widespread purges to maintain their power. Kim Il Sung eliminated rivals immediately after the Korean War. In 1967, a group of senior party officials known as the Gaspans began expressing skepticism about Kim Il Sung’s policies and challenging the Kim family’s power. They subsequently became victims of a purge—orchestrated, according to the Academy of Korean Studies, by the 25-year-old Kim Jong Il, auditioning to be his father’s successor. Similar purges against perceived challengers followed in 1969 and 1976.

The two Kims who followed Kim Il Sung have shed blood earlier in their rule, likely to cement power. In 1997, Kim Jong Il, after treading through the country’s worst famine and just three years into his official rule, executed and jailed 20,000 people, according to one Seoul government tally. The aim was to eliminate both existing and potential rivals, one South Korean government account says. After assuming power, Kim Jong Un carried out similar purges in the military, the government, and even within his family.

Who is likely to succeed Kim Jong Un if he dies?

North Korea’s succession plan is known only by key members of the Kim family and their closest advisers—if at all. The two prior leadership changes were father-to-son, with the chosen heir being groomed for the position after being designated by the incumbent. There are no signs suggesting Kim Jong Un, despite being a heavy smoker and overweight, has yet named an heir-apparent.

If he were to abruptly die or become incapacitated, a close family member might step in as a temporary leader. A senior official, such as the deputy of the state affairs commission, the government’s top decision-making body, could also step in as regent. Also possible, say North Korea experts, is government by a group of elders until a successor is named. If Kim Jong Un lasts until his children reach adulthood, one of them could be named as the permanent and fourth-generation leader of the country, experts say.

In 2014 and 2020, Kim Jong Un disappeared from public view for weeks, sparking speculation he was ill or even dead. In 2020, the influential younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, was mentioned by Pyongyang experts as a potential successor—given the political isolation of the male Kims and the age of Kim Jong Un’s children. Ms. Kim is currently seen as a de facto No. 2 by South Korean intelligence, though not as a successor.

A sudden death would carry a risk that could have wider geopolitical ramifications. North Korea watchers don’t rule out a fight for control leading to a civil war, potentially triggering a massive refugee crisis on North Korea’s borders with China and South Korea—and, Washington fears, the seizing of Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal by rogue actors.

Why is so little known about North Korea?

North Korea is one of the world’s most information-repressed and cloistered countries, seeking total control over both news coming in and news going out. Even government officials serving abroad have strong restrictions against communicating with foreigners. The country has no independent press and censors any information from outside. Possessing or watching South Korean or American television dramas, movies or music is a criminal offense.

The purpose is to tamp down political dissent or skepticism about the Kim family’s legitimacy, and prevent popular uprisings. Despite this, close to 34,000 North Koreans have fled and resettled in the South. These defectors have provided valuable insider accounts of the country to the outside world.

Pyongyang officials devote most energy to controlling information about the Kim family. The government rarely comments on the private lives of the family’s key members, unless it is to exaggerate their achievements in propaganda. Having depicted the rulers as godlike, it would be risking the family’s legitimacy in the eyes of the North Korean public to suggest otherwise.

Ko Young Hwan, who once served as Kim Il Sung’s French translator, said he, like most ordinary North Koreans, was raised believing the Kims were deities. But then he got a close-up look.

“I realized the Kims were human after all," he said, describing how he witnessed rice dropping out of an elderly Kim Il Sung’s mouth as he ate, and watched Kim’s daughter remove dandruff from his head. “My reverence fell to about half of what it used to be."

