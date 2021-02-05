Kim Jong Un’s family tree: What you need to know about North Korea’s dynasty

Mr. Kim and Ms. Ri have traveled together on official visits inside North Korea and summit trips abroad, including to meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. That is a change from Mr. Kim’s father and grandfather, who almost always traveled without their wives. Mr. Kim’s aim has been to seem more relatable to ordinary North Koreans, Pyongyang watchers say, and he may also have been reacting to having seen the stress that a life in the shadows caused his own mother. Kim Jong Il had at least three wives, according to Seoul’s government, but Kim Jong Un’s mother was never accepted by Kim Il Sung. She died in 2004.