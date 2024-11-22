Kim Jong Un’s message to Trump: We’re not interested
Summary
- The North Korean dictator appeared to rebuff the prospect of reviving nuclear diplomacy with the president-elect.
SEOUL—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to rebuff the prospect of reviving his nuclear diplomacy with President-elect Donald Trump, according to his first public remarks about disarmament talks since the election.
