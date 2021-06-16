Kim Jong Un says North Korea faces food crisis due to flooding

Annual trade between North Korea and China was worth about $2.8 billion just before the pandemic, according to the Seoul-based Korea International Association, which compiled the numbers using Chinese customs data. It plummeted to around $540 million dollars in 2020, association figures show. Under Mr. Kim’s reign, which began in 2011, annual trade between the two countries peaked at more than $6 billion in 2013 and 2014, according to the association.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}