Kim Jong-un sends 'verbal message' to Xi Jinping on coronavirus success

A file photo of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un. (AFP)
1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2020, 08:11 AM IST ANI

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping for its success in stemming coronavirus spread
  • This is a second time Kim has sent a message to Xi with regard to Covid-19 this year

Pyongyang: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a verbal message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, praising Beijing for its success in stemming coronavirus spread, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In a message, Kim "congratulated him (Jinping), highly appreciating that he is seizing a chance of victory in the war against the unprecedented epidemic," according to the Korean Central News Agency.

"Kim Jong Un wished Xi Jinping good health, expressing a conviction that the Chinese party and people would cement the successes made so far and steadily expand them and thus win a final victory under the wise guidance of Xi Jinping," it added.

The agency did not clarify how the message has been delivered to the Chinese president.

This is a second time Kim has sent a message to Xi with regard to the coronavirus this year. In January, he conveyed his support and unspecified aid for Beijing's fight against the virus.

Last week, Kim Jong-un has made his 'first public appearance' after 20 days of absence.

The report of Kim's illness started doing rounds following his absence at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on the birthday of late state founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, earlier this month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

