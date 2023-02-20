North Korea issues strong statement against ‘the enemy’, says it will use Pacific as ‘firing range’ if…
North Korea has said that it has adequate missile technology and capacity.
On February 20, the military of South Korea reported that North Korea had launched two ballistic missiles off its east coast. The launch took place just two days after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the ocean off the west coast of Japan in what it described as a "sudden launching drill".
