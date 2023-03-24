Kim Jong Un tests undersea drone, warns of ‘Radioactive Tsunami’2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 06:59 AM IST
Amid the joint military exercise between the USA and South Korea, the North Korean leader Kimg Jong Un, oversaw test of several weapons designed to deliver nuclear strikes against the US and its allies. One of them also included an undersea drone that can cause ‘Radioactive Tsunami’
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw tests of weapons designed to deliver nuclear strikes against the US and its allies, including one his regime billed as a new underwater drone that can create a “radioactive tsunami."
