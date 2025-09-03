Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin flank Xi Jinping at biggest-ever parade in Beijing; Is China challenging US military might?

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin flanked Chinese President Xi Jinping at the largest-ever military parade in Beijing on Wednesday (September 3) morning. The event commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and China’s fight against Japan's wartime aggressions.

As the even began, Xi was shown on television strolling up a red carpet to take his seat for the lavish event at Tiananmen Square to mark 80 years since Japan's defeat at the end of World War Two.

All eyes are on how the trio of Xi, Putin and Kim -- who rarely leaves secretive North Korea -- interact with each other in a highly choreographed photo opportunity seen as a coup for China on the world stage.

Kim and Putin are among the 26 world leaders who will join Jinping at Wednesday’s massive military parade in Beijing. None of the three countries confirmed a private trilateral leaders' meeting.

China is "unstoppable" China President Xi Jinping said China is "unstoppable" in a speech kicking off a massive parade in Beijing marking 80 years since the end of World War II.

"Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games," he said.

Kim and Putin in Beijing According to the Associated Press, Kim Jong Un arrived in Beijing by train on Tuesday to attend a military parade. It is Kim's first visit to China since 2019, and the fifth visit in total since he inherited power upon his father's death in late 2011.

It's set to be Kim Jong Un's first time attending a major multilateral event during his 14-year rule, and the first time Kim, Xi and Putin - all key rivals of the US - have gathered at the same venue.

KCNA photos reportedly revealed that Kim Jong-Un’s delegation at the Beijing station included his young daughter, who South Korean intelligence officials view as his likely heir.

Meanwhile, Putin arrived in China on Sunday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, as well as the Beijing parade.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russia’s Tass news agency on Sunday that a meeting between Putin and Kim on the sidelines was “under consideration.”

China displays modern weaponry for first time China on Wednesday unveiled for the first time some of its modern weaponry, including jet fighters, missiles and latest electronic warfare hardware, showcasing its military might.

Hundreds of troops took part in the parade held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of China’s victory against “Japanese aggression” in WWII.

The secretive Chinese military is also displaying for the first time its high-profile modern weapons, which, the PLA claims, match those of the US army, news agency PTI reported.

China's military parade significance The event will mark a historic moment, capping a week of diplomatic grandstanding against the West. Observers say that China's display of military prowess on Wednesday could potentially demonstrate three-way unity against the United States.

The highly choreographed "Victory Day" spectacle comes as US President Donald Trump's "America First" stance and trade wars have strained Washington's long-standing alliances.

Xi, Putin and Kim's presence together in Beijing, especially at a military parade, was seen as an attempt by China to send a strong message to the US and its President Donald Trump, who tried to woo both Putin and Kim to take them into Washington's fold.

Is Xi challenging US military might? Trump reacts US President Donald Trump said China doesn’t pose a military threat to America and dismissed the notion that a massive military parade taking place in Beijing was a concern to the US.

When asked if President Xi Jinping’s parade on Wednesday posed a challenge to US power, Trump replied: “No, I don’t see that at all.”

“I have a very good relationship with President Xi, as you know,” Trump was quoted by Bloomberg as saying in the Oval Office hours before the event in Beijing was scheduled to start.

“But China needs us much more than we need them,” he added.

Separately, Trump expressed confidence that Beijing would not aim its defense assets at the US in the future.

“We have the strongest military in the world, by far,” Trump said in a radio interview with Scott Jennings, a conservative commentator. “They would never use their military on us — believe me, that would be the worst thing they could ever do,” he added.