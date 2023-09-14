Kim Jong Un-Vladimir Putin meeting over; Key updates what two leaders discussed2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 08:41 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. They discussed space cooperation and strengthening ties between their countries.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. Kim arrived in Russia by private train to the strains of a military band for talks with President Putin - amid warnings from Washington they should not trade weapons.