Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. Kim arrived in Russia by private train to the strains of a military band for talks with President Putin - amid warnings from Washington they should not trade weapons.

Making a rare foreign trip and his first since the pandemic, Kim was seen stepping onto a red-carpeted train platform before meeting Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov.

Also read: Kim Jong Un extends ‘full support’ to Vladimir Putin's ‘just fight’ in Ukraine

Kim left Pyongyang for Russia on Sunday on board his train. Kim does not travel abroad frequently, making just seven trips away from his country and twice stepping across the inter-Korean border in his 12 years in power. Four of those trips were to the North's main political ally, China.

Also read: ‘Won’t hesitate to impose…’ US warns of possible sanctions on Russia, North Korea over arms deal

What Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin discussed. Key points