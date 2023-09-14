Kim Jong Un-Vladimir Putin meeting over; Key updates what two leaders discussed

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. They discussed space cooperation and strengthening ties between their countries.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. Kim arrived in Russia by private train to the strains of a military band for talks with President Putin - amid warnings from Washington they should not trade weapons.

Making a rare foreign trip and his first since the pandemic, Kim was seen stepping onto a red-carpeted train platform before meeting Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov.

Kim left Pyongyang for Russia on Sunday on board his train. Kim does not travel abroad frequently, making just seven trips away from his country and twice stepping across the inter-Korean border in his 12 years in power. Four of those trips were to the North's main political ally, China.

What Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin discussed. Key points The two leaders began their meeting with a tour of a Soyuz-2 space rocket launch facility. Putin said that Russia could help North Korea build satellites. "That is why we came here. The leader of North Korea shows great interest in rocket technology. They are trying to develop their space programme," Putin said at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East.

Kim told Kremlin chief Putin that Russia was fighting a sacred war with the West and that the two countries would together battle with "imperialism". "Russia has risen to a sacred fight to protect its sovereignty and security... against the hegemonic forces," Kim told Putin via a translator.

Kim said his meeting with the Russian president was a "stepping stone" to stronger ties between the two countries.

Putin toasted the "strengthening of future cooperation" with North Korea as he hosted the reclusive country's leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim said he was sure that the Russian army and people would triumph against "evil". "I am deeply convinced that the heroic Russian army and people will brilliantly inherit the tradition of victory, confidently demonstrate invaluable dignity and honour on the fronts of the special military operation," Kim said.

Putin said there were opportunities for bilateral military-technical cooperation, though he added that Russia would comply with its international obligations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for all countries to respect UN sanctions on North Korea as leader Kim Jong Un made a rare foreign visit to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin pledged his cooperation.

Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea from its leader Kim Jong Un. The Russian president reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship.