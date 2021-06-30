Kim Jong Un warns of grave covid-19 situation in North Korea

North Korea is unusually vulnerable to the pandemic, owing to poor healthcare infrastructure and widespread malnourishment. It was one of the first countries to react to Covid-19, shutting down its borders in January 2020. The country has yet to receive any of the nearly two million Covid-19 vaccines promised by the Covax initiative, a program financed mostly by Western governments to help lower-income countries with inoculations. In recent weeks, the Kim regime has warned of a protracted fight against the virus and bolstered its emergency countermeasures.