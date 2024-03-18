'Kim Jong Un's daughter could be next to lead North Korea': Seoul
Seoul's Unification Ministry speculates Kim Jong Un's daughter could be next in line to lead North Korea, raising concerns about potential fallout if she succeeds her father as the fourth leader of the country.
Seoul's Unification Ministry on Monday added its voice to growing speculation around Kim Jong Un's succession plans, saying they have not "ruled out" that his daughter could be next in line to lead North Korea.
