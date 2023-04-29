Home / News / World /  Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong says US-South Korea agreement will worsen insecurity
1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:19 AM IST Livemint
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, delivers a speech during a national meeting against the coronavirus, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Aug. 10, 2022. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File) (AP)Premium
North Korea is convinced it must further perfect a 'nuclear war deterrent' as a result, Kim said.

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expressed her concerns about the U.S.-South Korea agreement reached this week to strengthen South Korean security, reported Reuters citing state media KCNA.

North Korea is convinced it must further perfect a "nuclear war deterrent" as a result, Kim said. The statement did not elaborate.

Kim's statement is North Korea's first comment on the meeting and suggests its cycle of military shows of force and weapons development will continue.

Reuters further reported that US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met this week, with the United States pledging to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning over any conflict with North Korea amid anxiety over Pyongyang's growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.

To show its determination to safeguard South Korea from any potential attack by North Korea, the United States will send a nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) to the country for the first time since the 1980s.

