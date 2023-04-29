Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong says US-South Korea agreement will worsen insecurity1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:19 AM IST
North Korea is convinced it must further perfect a 'nuclear war deterrent' as a result, Kim said.
Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expressed her concerns about the U.S.-South Korea agreement reached this week to strengthen South Korean security, reported Reuters citing state media KCNA.
