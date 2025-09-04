Kim Jong Un's staff scrub cleans his presence from Beijing room after Putin meet; netizens call it ‘paranoia’

All eyes were on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. However, what caught the Internet's attention was a video of Kim's staff reportedly scrubbing the room of his presence.

Kim and Putin met on Wednesday in Beijing, on the sidelines of China's celebrations marking Japan's formal surrender in World War Two.

The pair flanked Chinese President Xi Jinping at a massive military parade for the first such gathering of the three countries' leaders since the early days of the Cold War. This was his first-ever chance to meet Putin and Xi together.

Here's what happened: In a viral video, North Korean staff members were seen carefully cleaning every surface Kim touched, even taking away his drinking glass.

Two members from North Korea can be seen nervously polishing the back of the chair where Kim sat and taking his drinking glass on a tray. Meanwhile, one man wiped the wooden arms of the chair and the table next to it.

Viewers claimed that they were trying to get rid of all traces of his DNA.

On his Telegram channel, Yunashev Live, Russian journalist Alexander Yunashev wrote: “After the negotiations, the staff accompanying the head of the DPRK carefully destroyed all traces of Kim's presence.”

He claimed that the staff removed the glass from which he drank and wiped the upholstery of the chair and the parts of the furniture that the Korean leader touched.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: The strange cleaning ritual raised questions about the many security measures Kim takes and how “paranoid” he is about protecting his DNA.

Pointing out the “paranoia,” social media users jokingly asked, “What would they do if the North Korean leader farted?”

“He never existed,” a user quipped.

Another asked, “What is this behaviour...?”

“They forgot to take the air he exhaled.... big miss!!” joked another user.

“Understandably, they know there's evil out there,” a user said in a sarcastic jibe.

“But did they wipe Xi and Putin's hand?” asked another user.

However, a few tried to reason the move, saying that the cleaning ritual “thwarts potential adversaries”.

“North Korea appears more sensitive and aware, so its security is erasing all presence of Kim Jong-un,” a user said.

Another claimed, “When Kim Jong-un travels he uses a portable toilet, so his DNA is captured and removed. This thwarts potential adversaries from gaining access to his genetic profile.”