Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter drives tank amid North Korea succession rumours | In Pics

North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter drove a military tank on Friday, with analysts suggesting Ju Ae may be next in line to succeed her father.

Believed to be around 13 years old, Kim's daughter, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae, was seen driving a tank with her father seated behind her, photos released by state news agency KCNA showed on Friday.

Photos showed the teenager looking out of the driver's hatch with intense focus, with Kim grinning and leaning against the turret and three uniformed military officials sitting on the hull.

View full Image View full Image North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae ride a tank during what North Korean state news agency KCNA reports is an offensive tactical drill involving a new type of tank, at a training base in Pyongyang, North Korea, March 19, 2026, in this picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. ( KCNA via REUTERS )

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The photos were taken during an event where Kim supervised a drill of a new type of tank, which which demonstrated superior offensive and defensive capabilities against drones and anti-tank missiles, KCNA said.

View full Image View full Image In this photo provided by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un, center, and his daughter, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae, visit a military training base in North Korea, Thursday, March 19, 2026. ( KCNA via AP )

Of late, Ju Ae's public appearances have also become more frequent --- earlier this month, the teenager made another public appearance linked with the military.

In one instance, Ju was pictured at a firing range shooting a rifle, while on a separate occasion, she was photographed firing a handgun.

Since 2022, Ju Ae has accompanied her father to a number of high-profile military events, sparking speculation about her being Kim's likely successor.

She made her first public appearance during a long-range missile test in 2022, and has since attended several weapons tests, military parades, and factory openings, and even accompanied her father to Beijing last September for Kim's first summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in six years.

Speculation has been bolstered by North Korean media, which, as per AP, has described the 13-year-old as the Supreme Leader's "most beloved" or "respected" child, and has even published footage and photos indicating their closeness.

With the teenager making more frequent public appearances, South Korea's spy agency said last month that Kim was close to designating her as his successor.

Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS), in February, had noted the change in terminology used to describe Kim's daughter.