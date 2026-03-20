Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter drives tank amid North Korea succession rumours | In Pics

North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un's teenage daughter drove a military tank on Friday, with analysts suggesting Ju Ae may be next in line to succeed her father.
Believed to be around 13 years old, Kim's daughter, reportedly named Kim Ju Ae, was seen driving a tank with her father seated behind her, photos released by state news agency KCNA showed on Friday.
Photos showed the teenager looking out of the driver's hatch with intense focus, with Kim grinning and leaning against the turret and three uniformed military officials sitting on the hull.
The photos were taken during an event where Kim supervised a drill of a new type of tank, which which demonstrated superior offensive and defensive capabilities against drones and anti-tank missiles, KCNA said.
Of late, Ju Ae's public appearances have also become more frequent --- earlier this month, the teenager made another public appearance linked with the military.
In one instance, Ju was pictured at a firing range shooting a rifle, while on a separate occasion, she was photographed firing a handgun.
Since 2022, Ju Ae has accompanied her father to a number of high-profile military events, sparking speculation about her being Kim's likely successor.
She made her first public appearance during a long-range missile test in 2022, and has since attended several weapons tests, military parades, and factory openings, and even accompanied her father to Beijing last September for Kim's first summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in six years.
Speculation has been bolstered by North Korean media, which, as per AP, has described the 13-year-old as the Supreme Leader's "most beloved" or "respected" child, and has even published footage and photos indicating their closeness.
With the teenager making more frequent public appearances, South Korea's spy agency said last month that Kim was close to designating her as his successor.
Seoul's National Intelligence Service (NIS), in February, had noted the change in terminology used to describe Kim's daughter.
"In the past, (NIS) described Kim Ju Ae as being in the midst of ‘successor training.’ What was notable today is that they used the term ‘successor-designate stage,’ a shift that’s quite significant,” lawmaker Lee Seong Kweun, who attended the meeting, was quoted as saying by AP.
Shiladitya Ray specializes in covering geopolitics and science, and believes in communicating complex information through accessible, compelling, and if possible, visually engaging narratives. He has nearly 10 years of experience in digital media, and has been an Associate Editor with Mint for five months.<br><br> Shiladitya holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, and two master's degrees in Development Studies and Sociology from TISS, Hyderabad and Delhi School of Economics respectively.<br><br> Shiladitya has also completed a Data Journalism fellowship with Google News Initiative (GNI), where he was a standout performer. He was subsequently invited as a speaker to GNI's AI Skills Workshop held in 2025, where he shared his previous work and experience in leveraging generative AI tools for data visualization with an audience of senior newsroom editors.<br><br> Prior to joining Mint, Shiladitya was a Chief Sub-Editor with Deccan Herald, and has previously worked for digital media startups NewsBytes and Opoyi. He has also served as an academic editor for Cactus Communications, where he worked with scholars on manuscripts meant for journal publication.<br><br> Shiladitya is based out of Delhi, is an avid reader, and has a keen interest in world affairs, science, philosophy, music, and football.