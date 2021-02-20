Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 01:21 PM IST
Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Superior Court's Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Friday.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.
According to People magazine, the duo parted ways on an amicable note.
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Pune, 6 fire tenders on spot1 min read . 01:05 PM IST
Two explosions rock Kabul, 2 killed1 min read . 12:59 PM IST
GST compensation shortfall: Govt releases ₹1 lakh crore to states since Oct 20201 min read . 12:54 PM IST
Modi urges states to reduce compliance burden on common man, defends farm laws2 min read . 12:50 PM IST
Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Superior Court's Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Friday.
The 40-year-old entrepreneur, and West, 43, have applied for joint custody of their four children -- daughters North (seven) and Chicago (two); and sons Saint (five) and Psalm (one).
The duo started dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013.
Later that year, West proposed to Kardashian using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants.
They tied the knot on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.
It was the first marriage for the West and third for Kardashian.
Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur announce fresh Covid-19 curbs as Maharashtra sees jump in cases2 min read . 10:58 AM IST
Maruti eyes boom in CNG-run car sales2 min read . 07:22 AM IST
BJP youth leader arrested in Bengal with 100 gm cocaine, party says foul play likely2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
FM urges India Inc to unleash animal spirits; make India fastest growing economy1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
The reality star was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas and to former NBA player Kris Humphries.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.