Home >News >World >Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

1 min read . 01:21 PM IST PTI

Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Superior Court's Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Friday.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.

According to People magazine, the duo parted ways on an amicable note.

According to People magazine, the duo parted ways on an amicable note.

Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Superior Court's Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Friday.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur, and West, 43, have applied for joint custody of their four children -- daughters North (seven) and Chicago (two); and sons Saint (five) and Psalm (one).

The duo started dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013.

Later that year, West proposed to Kardashian using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants.

They tied the knot on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

It was the first marriage for the West and third for Kardashian.

The reality star was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas and to former NBA player Kris Humphries.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

