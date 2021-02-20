Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Superior Court's Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Friday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage.

Kardashian filed the papers at the Los Angeles County Superior Court's Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Friday.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur, and West, 43, have applied for joint custody of their four children -- daughters North (seven) and Chicago (two); and sons Saint (five) and Psalm (one). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The duo started dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013.

Later that year, West proposed to Kardashian using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants.

They tied the knot on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The reality star was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas and to former NBA player Kris Humphries.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}