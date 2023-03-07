Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong warns North Korea ready to act against US, South

Hours after Kim’s statement, the General Staff of North Korea’s Korean People’s Army said it put its front-line artillery units on alert and heightened surveillance activities after it detected a live-fire artillery drill by “the enemy" in the South Korean border town of Paju on Tuesday morning. The General Staff said about 30 rounds were fired during the South Korean exercise, which it described as a “very serious act of armed provocation" that aggravated tensions, and urged its rival to immediately stop such activities near the border.