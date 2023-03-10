King Charles allowed Lilibet to be ‘Princess’ before Harry’s book came out

King Charles allowed Lilibet to be ‘Princess’ before Harry’s book came out1 min read . 12:06 PM IST
King Charles could have removed the titles if he wanted.
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, was christened at their California mansion. This was the first time Lilibet was identified as a princess in the public eye, and it was confirmed that the couple's children would use the Royal titles.
According to PEOPLE, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton were all invited to the ceremony but none of them was present.
Now, it has been revealed that King Charles agreed on the use of Royal titles at the end of 2022. It was not known whether Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex would take the titles they inherited when their grandfather became King Charles III, but it was later confirmed that they would be able to use them on formal occasions.
The decision to allow Prince Harry's children to use their Royal titles was made between the Duke of Sussex and his father the month before the publication of Prince Harry's memoir Spare. The monarch could have removed the titles if he wanted, but both sides came to a resolution before the New Year, HELLO! reported.
It was officially confirmed that the christening of Princess Lilibet Diana took place on March 3, with the Archbishop of Los Angeles performing the ceremony. The Duke and Duchess had always wanted their children to have the option of using their titles in the future, and now they will be listed with the same Sussex name as their parents.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are currently sixth and seventh in the line of succession. While they will only use their titles on formal occasions for now, they will have the choice in the future of whether to embrace or reject royal tradition. It was earlier reported that Buckingham Palace would update their titles on the royal.uk website "in due course".
On March 9 morning, the palace updated the Royal line of succession on its official website to reflect the titles Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's two children received.
