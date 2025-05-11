King Charles and Prince William not to attend Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration — But who’s representing royal family?

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that a member of the royal family will represent King Charles at the highly anticipated inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV on May 18 at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City. While many had expected the King or his heir, Prince William, to attend the momentous event, the royal family has made a noteworthy change in its plans.

Instead, it will be Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, who will step in to carry out this significant duty.

Prince Edward’s role at the ceremony A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace revealed, as per People, that Prince Edward, 61, will attend the ceremony in place of King Charles, 76, and Prince William, 42, who will not be present. This marks a rare occasion where the responsibility of representing the monarchy at a major religious event is handed to Prince Edward, signaling his increasing prominence within royal duties.

King Charles had already sent his heartfelt well-wishes to Pope Leo XIV, the first-ever American pope and the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, ahead of the ceremony.

Previous royal engagements at the Vatican This will not be the first time that a royal has represented the British monarchy at an important event in the Vatican. Just last month, Prince William attended the funeral of Pope Francis, stepping in for King Charles at a ceremony typically attended by the heir to the throne. In 2005, King Charles had represented his mother, Queen Elizabeth, at the funeral of Pope John Paul II, continuing the royal family's tradition of supporting the Vatican in times of sorrow.

A personal tribute from King Charles King Charles, who had met with Pope Francis earlier in April, expressed profound sadness following the death of the beloved pontiff on April 21. "My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis," said King Charles in Buckingham Palace's official statement.