King Charles betrayed by Prince Harry’s book, Royal Family terrified: Biographer2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 09:58 AM IST
The Royal Family is ‘terrified’ about what Harry could say in the book, says an insider.
Prince Harry's upcoming book Spare is not something King Charles III is looking forward to. Royal biographer Christopher Andersen thinks the current king sees his son's memoir as a "betrayal". Charles feels the same about Harry’s wife Meghan Markle's other public remarks about the Royal Family, according to Andersen.