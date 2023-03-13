King Charles’ brother, Prince Andrew, afraid of losing annual allowance, may have to vacate home: Report2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 02:12 PM IST
‘What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head?’ asked a friend of Prince Andrew.
King Charles’ brother Prince Andrew is reportedly unhappy that he has not received any inheritance from Queen Elizabeth II's £650 million Duchy of Lancaster estate since her death last September. Although the estate was automatically left to King Charles, the Prince feels "bewildered" that his older brother has not shared any of the new wealth with his siblings, as per Daily Mail.
