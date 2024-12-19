Prince Andrew, who is known for his scandalous past, is in the limelight again ahead of Christmas, amid fresh accusations of involvement in British National Security breaches. Neither Duke of York, nor his family will reportedly join the royals for Christmas event at Sandringham.

Chinese businessman's links with Prince Andrew's attracted penalty from British authorities. The man identified as Yang Tengbo has reportedly been barred from the country after accusations of spying surfaced. Refuting these claims, he said that he had "done nothing wrong or unlawful. It is alleged that he attempted to influence British elites on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

"It has been the year from hell for King Charles as he battles ill health," Fox News Digital British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard as saying. Helena Chard alleged that this celebration time has been “overshadowed by yet another Andrew problem” as she emphasised that Christmas was supposed to be a time of reflection for the 76-year-old monarch.

As British royals expert Hilary Fordwich suggested that Prince Andrew brought shame on the royal family following the scandal, she said that the time is "exasperating for his brother the king, who is thought to view his brother as ‘at best gullible, at worst grubby.’

Reacting to the controversy, Fordwich said, "Prince Andrew’s unsavoury associations are extremely disconcerting to the king," Fox News Digital reported. Calling Prince Andrew “feckless brother,” Fordwich pointed out that some people advocate that Duke of York should lose the Order of the Garter in addition to all, military honorary titles, if proven guilty.

The 64-year-old has been the centre of controversy for his associations, including one with late American financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Notably, Queen Elizabeth II stripped Andrew of his royal duties and charity roles before her death in 2022.