King Charles' cancer: 10 things to know as world leaders like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron react

King Charles’ cancer: 10 things to know as world leaders like Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron react

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

King Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer and will undergo regular treatments as an outpatient. Here are 10 things to know.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's King Charles leaves the London Clinic after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate in London, Britain January 29, 2024. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

King Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on February 5.

“Diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the Palace said in a statement.

Also Read: King Charles' cancer: Who is next in line to succeed the British throne?

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace said. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

King Charles’ cancer: 10 things to know

  • Buckingham Palace’s announcement comes less than a year and a half after King Charles became the king. Charles' reign began in September 2022, following Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year rule.
  • The Palace has not disclosed what type of cancer it is. However, it's confirmed to be unrelated to his recent benign prostate treatment.
  • A health concern emerged during Charles' prostate treatment in January, leading to the discovery of his cancer.
  • Charles earlier started a regimen of routine treatments. On medical advice, he postponed public-facing duties while continuing state business and paperwork.
  • Despite his diagnosis, the king is receiving treatment as an outpatient and remains optimistic about his recovery and return to full public duties.
  • The king's transparency aims to curb speculation and foster understanding among those impacted by cancer globally.
  • The Royal Family faces operational challenges with Charles and Kate, the Princess of Wales, both being temporarily inactive. Other senior Royals are also unavailable for various reasons.
  • The king personally informed close family members, including Prince William and Harry, about his health situation.
  • Leaders worldwide, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron, have expressed support and wished for Charles' swift recovery.
  • Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will travel to the UK to his King Charles, their office informed as per the Associated Press. The celebrity couple quit their Royal responsibilities in 2020. They have reportedly had a bitter-sweet relationship with the monarch in the last few years.

World leaders react

US President Biden earlier told reporters that “God willing" he would speak to King Charles soon. “I’m concerned about him," he said.

“Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery," he later posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well," wrote UK PM Sunak on the micro-blogging platform.

“Wishing His Majesty King Charles III a speedy recovery," French President Emmanuel Macron said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
