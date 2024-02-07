 King Charles’ cancer: Prince Harry flies to London to see father; Meghan Markle stays back in US | Mint
World
King Charles’ cancer: Prince Harry flies to London to see father; Meghan Markle stays back in US

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince Harry has arrived at Clarence House in London to meet King Charles while his wife Meghan Markle stayed in California with their children.

FILE - Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on as Britain's King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after coronation in central London Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Ben Stansall/Pool photo via AP, File) (Ben Stansall/Pool photo via AP, File)Premium
Prince Harry has travelled from the United States and arrived in the UK to meet King Charles, the BBC has reported. The British publication also shared a photograph of the Duke of Sussex arriving at Clarence House in London. However, Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was not seen along with him.

Two black SUVs, thought to be carrying Prince Harry, drove with police cars from Heathrow Airport to Clarence House, where King Charles and Queen Camilla live in London. King Charles came back to London from Sandringham on February 6.

Also Read: King Charles III diagnosed with cancer. Who is in line to step up in his absence?

As Harry arrived at Clarence House, the monarch and his wife were pictured leaving the residence and travelling towards Buckingham Palace, reported the publication. It was the first time the king was seen in public since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

Meghan is with her two children at the California house in the US, PEOPLE reported. Harry and Meghan live in Montecito with Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. As per the publication, Harry has not met his father since the coronation in May 2023.

"That is good," a source close to the Royal Family told PEOPLE while reacting to Harry arriving in London to meet the king. “Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them."

Also Read: King Charles’ cancer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the British monarch a ‘speedy recovery’

No plans to meet William

While Harry is in the UK apparently to meet his father, there are no plans to meet Prince William, PEOPLE added. Notably, King Charles is not the only in the Royal Family to be going through medical issues. 

Kate Middleton, William’s wife, earlier underwent abdominal surgery last week. The Princess of Wales was treated at The London Clinc, the same hospital where Charles was treated for enlarged prostate. In fact, both of them were at the same hospital at the same time.

Also Read: King Charles’ cancer: Anand Mahindra posts message for ‘His Majesty‘, ‘You have demonstrated great courage…’

While announcing the diagnosis of King Charles’ cancer, Buckingham Palace declared that it was not related to the prostate issue he had earlier.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 07 Feb 2024, 08:52 AM IST
