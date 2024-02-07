King Charles’ cancer: Prince Harry flies to London to see father; Meghan Markle stays back in US
Prince Harry has arrived at Clarence House in London to meet King Charles while his wife Meghan Markle stayed in California with their children.
Prince Harry has travelled from the United States and arrived in the UK to meet King Charles, the BBC has reported. The British publication also shared a photograph of the Duke of Sussex arriving at Clarence House in London. However, Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was not seen along with him.