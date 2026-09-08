King Charles clarifies Harry, Meghan’s status after UK return: ‘Private citizens’

King Charles III has made clear that his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are not working members of the British royal family, despite their recent return to live in the UK.

The couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States amid tensions with the royal family. Last month, Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, returned to Britain with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

Advertisement

A letter issued by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior official in the Royal Household, said the couple’s status remains unchanged following their relocation.

Harry and Meghan remain outside working royal family The letter said there had been “a number of requests for guidance” following the couple’s move back to Britain and that the clarification was intended to “help avoid doubt or confusion.”

“It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of the sovereign, and are no longer working members of the royal family,” the letter said.

It added that their position, separate from the official duties performed by working royals, would continue to be respected.

Couple will not use HRH styles The letter also reiterated that Harry and Meghan should not be addressed as His Royal Highness or Her Royal Highness.

Advertisement

“Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness... are not used,” it said.

It described the couple's position as “akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests,” stressing that their charitable activities are carried out in a personal capacity.

Harry and Meghan remain formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan’s return raises security questions The clarification comes amid questions over whether the Sussexes could receive state-funded security following their return to Britain.

Harry lost his automatic police protection after stepping back from royal duties. He subsequently challenged the decision in court but lost his bid to have the security arrangements reversed.

Britain’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), an independent body overseen by the Home Office, determines which royals, politicians and other public figures receive police protection.

Advertisement

With Harry now reportedly living permanently in Britain, Ravec’s risk management board is expected to reassess the threat level he faces.

Also Read | Camilla backs Charles as Harry seeks royal family reconciliation

Who are the working royals? The senior working members of the royal family currently include King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, are also working royals. Several of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousins continue to carry out official duties as well.

Harry and Meghan, however, remain outside this group despite their return to Britain.

Harry and Meghan reportedly settle in the Cotswolds The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly living in England’s Cotswolds region and have enrolled their children at private schools there for the upcoming academic year.

Advertisement

Their return marks a significant change from their post-2020 life in the US, but King Charles’ latest clarification makes clear that moving back to Britain does not restore their status as working royals.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home King Charles clarifies Harry, Meghan’s status after UK return: ‘Private citizens’