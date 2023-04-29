Want to drink beer from the 1930s? Now's your chance2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:49 AM IST
A total of 2,000 bottles of the specialty ale for Edward's coronation was made by a British brewer ‘Greene King’ which is still in operation today.
Have you ever thought about how would you feel if you get a beer from the 1930s to drink? Now's your chance. It's not a dusty case of Budweiser, but a Coronation Ale brewed with English hops and specifically for Edward VIII's coronation in 1937 which never happened. Hence, the beer was never drunk.
