Have you ever thought about how would you feel if you get a beer from the 1930s to drink? Now's your chance. It's not a dusty case of Budweiser, but a Coronation Ale brewed with English hops and specifically for Edward VIII's coronation in 1937 which never happened. Hence, the beer was never drunk.

Now, the same beer from the 1930s is going to be auctioned off on May 5 this year, a day before the coronation of King Charles.

A total of 2,000 bottles of the specialty ale for Edward's coronation was made by a British brewer ‘Greene King’ which is still in operation today. All these beer bottles went into storage after he abdicated the throne before his marriage ceremony to Wallis Simpson, an American socialite. His brother George VI then became king.

According to Food and Wine, these beer bottles were discovered in Greene King’s cellars during renovation work in 2011. And now after 86 years, Greene King will put all bottles for auction, which will raise money for the Prince’s Trust, a youth charity established by King Charles.

Greene King specified that the beers are only collector's items and shouldn't be ingested, Telegraph reported.

However, the brewery said that if anyone is absolutely thirsting for a Coronation Ale, then it is working on an updated 2023 version for the coronation of King Charles that will be available to buy in pubs across the United Kingdom and online.

The Coronation of King Charles III takes place on May 6, 2023. The service at Westminster Abbey begins at 11 am local time.

The King’s Escort of the Household Cavalry will gather at Buckingham Palace at 9:45 a.m, and shortly after that the King and Queen’s Consort will join the King’s Procession and travel from the palace to the Abbey, arriving at 10:53 a.m.

At 11 a.m. the King and Queen Consort will enter the Abbey. The service is likely to start with a recognition of the new monarch, where the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, presents the new king to the people and invites them to say, “God Save King Charles."

The core of the ceremony is Charles receiving Holy Communion and being anointed with oil, a tradition that can be traced to the Old Testament, symbolizing the divine blessing on the monarch.