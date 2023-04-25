King Charles’ coronation: British taxpayers’ money worth ₹1021.5 crore will be spent for the grand ceremony2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:10 PM IST
The estimated cost of King Charles’ coronation is double that of Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953.
The coronation of King Charles III is set to take place on May 6, and it is expected to cost around £100 million (over ₹1021.5 crore). The British government will foot the bill for the coronation since it’s a state affair. The Royal Family typically pays for weddings. This essentially means that the coronation will be funded by British taxpayers’ money.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×