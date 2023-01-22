King Charles’ coronation: Buckingham Palace releases details of celebrations2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 06:51 AM IST
Windsor Castle will host a coronation concert on May 7, according to Buckingham Palace.
The coronation of Britain's King Charles III would be marked by customary processions, a performance at Windsor Castle, street celebrations, light displays, and volunteer work in the community, according to a January 21 announcement from Buckingham Palace.
