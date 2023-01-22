The coronation of Britain's King Charles III would be marked by customary processions, a performance at Windsor Castle, street celebrations, light displays, and volunteer work in the community, according to a January 21 announcement from Buckingham Palace.

The monarch's son Prince Harry's openly critical memoir, in which he accuses the 74-year-old king and other family members, has so far eclipsed the crowning, the Royal Family's major set-piece event for 2023. When his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022, Charles immediately ascended to the throne. On May 6, King Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, will be given a royal coronation.

In the midst of rumours over whether Harry will be invited and, if so, if he will go, considering his recent public and scathing criticism of his family, Buckingham Palace did not specify which individuals.

Windsor Castle will host a coronation concert on May 7, according to Buckingham Palace, featuring an orchestra performing well-known songs alongside some of the biggest performers in the world and a special coronation choir before buildings around the country are illuminated.

Several thousand people from the general public will be able to attend thanks to a public ballot for tickets. On the same day, there will be street parties where locals and neighbours are invited to join together and exchange food.

On May 8, to honour the king's public service and aim to leave a legacy of voluntarism, people will be urged to serve with charities, faith-based organisations, and community organisations.

In announcing the coronation, Buckingham Palace stated that Britons, who had already been granted an additional bank holiday on May 8 to mark the occasion, would be able to watch the ceremonies and a special concert as well as witness iconic structures being illuminated by drone displays, lasers, and projections.

"Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The ceremonial event, which will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, will follow the traditional pomp used to enthrone rulers throughout the preceding 1,000 years. After the royal family has made the trip there and back, the monarch and queen consort will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

