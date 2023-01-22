King Charles’ coronation: Buckingham Palace releases details of celebrations

The monarch's son Prince Harry's openly critical memoir, in which he accuses the 74-year-old king and other family members, has so far eclipsed the crowning, the Royal Family's major set-piece event for 2023. When his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away in September 2022, Charles immediately ascended to the throne. On May 6, King Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, will be given a royal coronation.