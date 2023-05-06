Home/ News / World/  King Charles' Coronation: These Indians are part of the star-studded guest list
King Charles' Coronation ceremony promises to be a star-studded affair with an impressive guest list of Indian celebrities, community workers, and beneficiaries of the Prince's Trust charity. With Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as one of the official representatives, the event is sure to make headlines across the globe. 

The ceremony, last witnessed 70 years ago, is an occasion to witness the grandeur and splendour of the Royal spectacle, as the King is crowned the fortieth sovereign at Westminster Abbey.

Vice President Dhankhar and Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor are among the guests invited to King Charles III's Coronation ceremony in London on May 6. 

The event at Westminster Abbey will host heads of state and foreign dignitaries for the ceremony last witnessed 70 years ago when the monarch's mother Elizabeth was crowned the Queen.

Star-studded guest list

The guest list for King Charles' Coronation ceremony includes a mix of Indian celebrities, community workers, and beneficiaries of the Prince's Trust charity, which Charles supports.

Dhankhar, who will officially represent India, has already arrived in London along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar. Sonam Kapoor will deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.

Two dabbawalas from Mumbai will represent their fraternity at the Coronation event. They have brought a Puneri turban and a shawl made by the Warkari community to gift to the King on the special occasion. Charles had visited the renowned lunchbox delivery men of Mumbai during his India visit in 2003.

Indian community workers associated with King Charle' charity initiatives

Several Indian community workers who have been associated with the King's charity initiatives have also been invited. These include a self-made consultant and a chef. Sourabh Phadke, a Pune-born architect who graduated from Charles' foundation's Building Craft Programme and the Prince's Foundation School of Traditional Arts, is also on the guest list.

Gulfsha, 33, who was awarded the Prince's Trust Global Award last year, is also on the list. She now works for a consultancy firm, providing price estimates for construction projects, according to Buckingham Palace. Indian-origin Jay Patel from Canada, who completed the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme last May and secured a chef's job at the iconic CN Tower in Toronto, will also attend the Coronation ceremony with his wife Akshata Murty.

First Indian-origin British prime minister

The first Indian-origin Prime Minister of Britain, Rishi Sunak, will recite from the biblical book of Colossians at the Coronation ceremony. He and his wife Akshata Murty will also lead the procession of flag-bearers. Vice President Dhankar was earlier seen interacting with her.

