Gulfsha, 33, who was awarded the Prince's Trust Global Award last year, is also on the list. She now works for a consultancy firm, providing price estimates for construction projects, according to Buckingham Palace. Indian-origin Jay Patel from Canada, who completed the Prince's Trust Canada's Youth Employment programme last May and secured a chef's job at the iconic CN Tower in Toronto, will also attend the Coronation ceremony with his wife Akshata Murty.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}