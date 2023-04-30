Surprisingly, one of the great defenders of British royalty thought much the same thing. In The English Constitution, Walter Bagehot defended the monarchy on the grounds that it legitimized the social order through a cunning combination of mystery and distraction. The royal family enveloped power in mystery. “The English Monarchy strengthens our government with the strength of religion," he said at one point and warned that “we must not let daylight in on magic." But it also distracted attention from the real workings of power by keeping people’s attention fixated on ceremonies. These rites had the advantage of being both quotidian and irrelevant. They were quotidian in that they celebrated life events that almost everybody enjoys (we may not all be crowned but most of us get jobs and promotions). They were irrelevant in that they were divorced from the real work of governing a country such as setting tax rates or intervening abroad.