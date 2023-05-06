King Charles coronation LIVE: Countdown to historic ceremony begins

Britain's Charles III will end his seven-decade wait to be crowned king on Saturday in a gilded ceremony. Charles, who legally became king after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September, is due to formally receive St. Edward’s Crown during a religion-infused ceremony in Westminster Abbey. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the coronation a “moment of extraordinary national pride" that will be celebrated across the Commonwealth and beyond. “This is not just a spectacle," Sunak said. “It’s a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions, a vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country, and a cherished ritual through which a new era is born." Check all the latest updates on King Charles's coronation at Livemint's blog:

King Charles' coronation schedule 12 pm (IST): Doors of London's Westminster Abbey open to the congregation. Music begins an hour and a half later. 2:50 pm (IST): The king's procession begins. Charles and Camilla will be escorted by cavalry divisions and musicians on the route to Westminster Abbey. They will pass along The Mall, a grand avenue outside the palace, which will be lined by crowds. 3:30 pm (IST): The two-hour coronation ceremony begins. 4:30 pm (IST) : Charles will be crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. A fanfare will sound and gun salutes will be fired at the Tower of London and across the capital, the nation, in Gibraltar, Bermuda and on ships at sea. 6:15 pm (IST): The Coronation Procession reaches Buckingham Palace. Charles and Camilla will proceed to the garden for the Royal Salute from members of the armed forces before joining other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. 7pm (IST): There will be a flypast of modern and historic military aircraft after which the royals will gather for an informal family lunch. View Full Image A member of the public wearing a Union Jack hat sits on the Mall in London alongsde a cardboard cutout of the King ahead of Britain's King Charles III coronation (AP)