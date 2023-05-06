King Charles coronation LIVE: Countdown to historic ceremony begins

Britain's Charles III will end his seven-decade wait to be crowned king on Saturday in a gilded ceremony. Charles, who legally became king after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September, is due to formally receive St. Edward’s Crown during a religion-infused ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the coronation a “moment of extraordinary national pride" that will be celebrated across the Commonwealth and beyond. “This is not just a spectacle," Sunak said. “It’s a proud expression of our history, culture, and traditions, a vivid demonstration of the modern character of our country, and a cherished ritual through which a new era is born."

Check all the latest updates on King Charles's coronation at Livemint's blog: