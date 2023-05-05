King Charles' Coronation LIVE: London is 'ready’, says Mayor Sadiq Khan

The coronation of King Charles is scheduled for Saturday 6th May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. The coronation ceremony is a significant event that symbolizes both the religious aspect of crowning a sovereign and the physical act of placing a crown on their head. It marks the official transfer of the monarch's title and powers and formalizes their position as the head of the Church of England. However, it's important to note that being crowned is not a prerequisite for assuming the role of a monarch. King Charles is already the reigning King of England, even before the coronation ceremony. Check LIVE update here

London is 'Coronation-ready', tweeted Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Brands capitalising on Coronation Heinz has transformed its classic tomato ketchup into 'Kingchup' and is offering it in limited edition bottles. Meanwhile, Pimm's has launched a limited-edition Coronation bottle. Premier Foods has rebranded its entire range of products, including Mr Kipling cakes, Bisto gravy, and Ambrosia Devon Custard, with red and blue bunting and Union Jacks. Walkers, the crisp manufacturer, has also joined in the festivities with two exclusive flavors - King Prawn Cocktail and Regal Lamb and Mint - that come in packaging adorned with regal imagery.

England dresses up for Coronation England has dressed up for the Coronation. View Full Image Men walk by a portrait of King Charles III, in London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (AP)

British-Indian chef Manju Malhi invited to Coronation British-Indian chef Manju Malhi, the British Empire Medal (BEM) recipient, has been invited to King Charles III's Coronation ceremony. View Full Image London: British-Indian chef Manju Malhi, the British Empire Medal (BEM) recipient invited to King Charles III's Coronation ceremony, in her kitchen in south-west London with the royal invite. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend ceremony Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with his wife, is going to attend ceremony. View Full Image New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar emplanes for London, United Kingdom, to attend the Coronation Ceremony of H.M. King Charles III, in New Delhi, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Livestreaming details for Indian viewers Live streams will be available on several channels such as ABC, Sky News, and Fox News, along with their respective YouTube channels. BBC iPlayer and ITVX will also provide live streaming services on their YouTube channels.

Problem with Indian viewers Various live TV subscriptions, including Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV, Sling TV, and FuboTV, will offer streaming access to The Coronation. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that Hulu is not currently accessible in India.

Who'll broadcast it? BBC One and BBC radio will broadcast the coronation ceremony of Charles live. In addition to this, viewers can also access the ceremony through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds. A version of the programme with sign language will be available on BBC Two, and the Red Button will offer accessible coverage for individuals who are partially sighted or blind.

When is King Charles' Coronation? The commencement of the ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 AM on May 6, with the King's procession anticipated to reach Westminster Abbey shortly prior. In India, this would correspond to 4:30 PM.

Money around broadcasting rights It is anticipated that the global television broadcasting rights for King Charles' Coronation will generate revenues surpassing the event's expenses, and it is poised to have a significant impact on tourism.

Cost of Queen's Coronation The cost this time is twice that of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, which saw the British government spend £1.5 million, equivalent to around £50 million (approximately ₹528.7 crore) in today's currency.

Who'll pay for Coronation? As it is a state event, the British government will bear the expenses of the Coronation, which means it will be taxpayers' money.

Cost of Coronation It is anticipated that the coronation of King Charles III will have a price tag of approximately £100 million (over ₹1021.5 crore).

No Kohinoor at Coronation Camilla has decided to exclude the controversial Kohinoor diamond from her Coronation Crown, which she will wear alongside her husband King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in May. Instead, the Queen Mary Crown was chosen and would undergo modification for the event on May 6.

Queen Camilla's Crown The Coronation of Queen Camilla will see her wearing the Queen Mary's Crown, which has been temporarily removed from the Tower of London to be adjusted for the event.

Second Crown for the King King Charles is set to wear the Imperial State Crown at the end of the Coronation proceedings and during his appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles' Crown At the Coronation ceremony, King Charles will be adorned with the St Edward's Crown, made of solid gold and dates back to the 17th century. This Crown is extremely heavy and is exclusively used during the moment of coronation. It is stored in the Tower of London and is solely taken out for coronation purposes.