Buckingham Palace Monday said over 2,200 people including international representatives from 203 countries as well as community and charity workers will attend the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

The congregation will comprise religious representatives, heads of states and Nobel Prize winners, the British royal palace said in the statement.

400 young people representing charitable organisations will be able to watch the coronation service and processions from inside St Margaret's Church, next to the Abbey, the statement added.

The palace further said a collection of historic chairs will be used for the coronation of King Charles III during the ceremony on Saturday. The historic Chair of St Edward, made over 700 years ago, is set to be used for the crowning of King Charles III. The chair was first used for the coronation of King Edward II in 1308.

King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be using Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs at different occasions during the service, the palace added.

Queen Consort Camilla will use Chairs of Estate during the early parts of the service. The chair will also be used for the coronation of the Queen Consort. It was used for coronation of Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

Charles and Camilla will also be seated in the Throne Chairs during some parts of the coronation. Those chairs were made for the coronation in 1937 of King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth, later known as Queen Mother.

The Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs from the Royal Collection "have been conserved, restored and adapted as required," the palace said.

Keeping with the recent tradition of British Prime Ministers giving readings at State occasions, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will read from the biblical book of Colossians at the Coronation of King Charles III during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

"Following recent tradition of British Prime Ministers giving readings at State occasions – as Head of the host Nation's government – this will be read by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak," the Archbishop of Canterbury said.