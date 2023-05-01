King Charles' coronation: Over 2,200 guests to attend the function2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 10:31 PM IST
Buckingham Palace Monday said over 2,200 people including international representatives from 203 countries as well as community and charity workers will attend the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.
