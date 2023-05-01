King Charle' Coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London. A Coronation is both the symbolic religious ceremony during which a sovereign is crowned and the physical act of placing a crown on a monarch's head. It formalises the monarch's role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of their title and powers. However, it is not actually necessary for the monarch to be crowned to become King. Charles is already the King of England even before the Coronation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}