King Charles delivers another blow to his brother, Andrew, amid Epstein row: Disgraced prince's name shall be erased’

King Charles has delivered another blow to his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The monarch has removed the few royal honours the prince still held.

Advertisement

The UK’s official public record confirmed that Andrew’s membership in the Order of the Garter has been cancelled. His Knight of the Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order has also been annulled.

This latest step follows a series of actions against the disgraced royal. Andrew lost his “prince” title and was forced out of his Royal Lodge home in October. King Charles’ action came after continued backlash over Andrew’s links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Also Read | Dozens of Epstein victims’ names exposed in files released by Congress

The removal of Andrew’s remaining titles now includes Prince along with Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh and His Royal Highness.

According to Buckingham Palace, Charles started a formal process to strip Andrew of all remaining titles and honours. The Palace also stated that Andrew’s long lease at Royal Lodge had given him legal cover to stay there. But, he needs to shift to a private accommodation chosen by the monarchy.

Advertisement

“THE KING has directed that the appointment of Andrew Albert Christian Edward MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, dated 23 April 2006, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order,” says the formal statement.

Also Read | Andrew Mountbatten Windsor fails to respond to US lawmaker's request on Epstein

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” Buckingham Palace told Page Six.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” the statement added.

Andrew’s downfall Andrew is expected to vacate the Royal Lodge soon. He will shift to accommodation on the private Sandringham estate. Sarah Ferguson has lived at the property since 2008.

Advertisement

Also Read | What does the Epstein saga mean for corporate America?

She will have to arrange her own stay elsewhere, as she has also lost the title of Duchess of York. Their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, keep their titles.