King Charles delivers first King's Speech in over 70 years, sets out plans for ‘changing UK for the better'
Outlining the legislative agenda planned by Prime Minister Sunak for the new parliamentary session at the House of Lords, King Charles III said that his ministers will make the ‘difficult but necessary long-term decisions to change this country for the better’
King Charles III Tuesday gave the United Kingdom’s first King’s Speech in more than 70 years, outlining the legislative agenda scheduled by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for the next parliamentary session. King Charles arrived at the Palace of Westminster for the State Opening of Parliament with Queen Camilla. The last session of Parliament opened in May 2022, when Boris Johnson was the prime minister of the UK and Queen Elizabeth II sat on the throne.