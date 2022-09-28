OPEN APP
The Duchess of Sussex remained in Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor grounds while senior members of the Royal Family travelled to Scotland after news of the Queen's illness. According to the Daily Express, it was King Charles who decided that Meghan Markle would not go to Balmoral Castle and stay in London even though Prince Harry did travel.

The action apparently sparked an argument among the Royal Family and that the ensuing fallout delayed specially chartered flights to Scotland. It must be noted that, following a public announcement that stated physicians were concerned for The Queen’s health, Prince William and the Queen's four children arrived a few hours before Prince Harry.

According to reports, Charles believed Meghan’s presence at the Balmoral Castle would have been inappropriate. People were very curious as to why Prince Harry would be the only one travelling to Balmoral along with Prince William, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and Prince Andrew. Reports also indicate that Charles' decision had sparked an argument among Royal members, which delayed the takeoff of the planes.

A Sussex statement earlier said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be travelling to The Queen's Scottish estate together. However, the statement was later modified to inform that it would be only Harry to be making the trip.

Earlier, a report on The Telegraph claimed that Prince Harry came to know that his grandmother had passed away just a few minutes before the rest of the world learned about it. Two hours after the news of the Queen's passing was made public, Prince Harry was seen walking alone through the gates of Balmoral Castle and seemed extremely dejected.

Meanwhile, on the Royal Family's website, the images of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been relegated to the very bottom of the list. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still part of the Royal family. However, if you want to check out their "About" page, you can find their pics below everyone else’s.

