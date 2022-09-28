Did King Charles not allow Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to visit Queen on deathbed?2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 01:15 PM IST
King Charles thought it'd be inappropriate for Meghan Markle to visit The Queen.
The Duchess of Sussex remained in Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor grounds while senior members of the Royal Family travelled to Scotland after news of the Queen's illness. According to the Daily Express, it was King Charles who decided that Meghan Markle would not go to Balmoral Castle and stay in London even though Prince Harry did travel.