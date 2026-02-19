King Charles expresses ‘deepest concern’ as former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor gets arrested over Epstein Files

King Charles has issued a formal statement over the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The former working member of the British royal family was earlier arrested in relation to the Epseith Files. According to the BBC, King Charles was not informed in advance about Andrew’s arrest. Interestingly, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his birthday. He turns 66 today, 19 February.

According to the publication, Andrew has not been arrested for any matter linked directly to Virginia Giuffre. His reported arrest is said to relate to information in the Epstein files connected to his time as a trade envoy. Exact details about the arrest remain unclear.

Advertisement

According to policing commentator Danny Shaw, police can keep Andrew for an extended period. In most cases, however, suspects are held for up to 24 hours. They are then either charged or released.

"There'll be no special treatment for him," he said.

Andrew can be kept in custody for up to 96 hours. That can be done through extensions, he told the BBC. The former prince will be kept "a cell in a custody suite" with just "a bed and a toilet", the publication added.

Investigators may examine possible document sharing or communication between Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, the BBC reports. Thames Valley Police became involved through this wider inquiry. Officials are not limited to publicly available emails, as the files contain millions of documents.

Advertisement

Buckingham Palace has indicated it will support the investigation. Police may request access to further records or communications held by the Palace, according to the publication.

According to the BBC, uniformed police officers are now searching Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, which was Andrew’s residence until recently. Thames Valley Police also carried out searches in Norfolk and Berkshire.

Also Read | Andrew has yet to repay 12 million euros borrowed to settle Giuffre case: Report

King Charles’ statement “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” the monarch said in his official statement.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all,” the BBC quoted King Charles as stating.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla continues her scheduled appointments. Despite her brother-in-law's arrest, she arrived in Westminster, central London to attend a lunchtime orchestral concert.

David Lammy on Andrew's arrest On Andrew's arrest, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy has also left it to the law.