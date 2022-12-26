The first traditional Christmas after his coronation was celebrated by British monarch King Charles, who King Charles praised those who have volunteered their time to help others. He reflected on Queen Elizabeth II's belief in the goodness of humanity. Additionally, he praised the "heartfelt solidarity" of people in the recession-stricken UK while they deal with a deepening crisis of the cost-of-living.

Charles, in a broadcast on Christmas, called it a poignant time for those who lost their loved ones.

"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition," Charles said.

📺 In The King's Christmas Broadcast, His Majesty reflects on Queen Elizabeth II's faith in people and thanks those who have given their time to help others. pic.twitter.com/8RFCq6Wk0G — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2022

"My mother's belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God but also her faith in people. And it is one which I share with my whole heart. It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch with goodness and compassion the lives of others and to shine a light in the world around them," King Charles said.

The multifaith theme that the 74-year-old monarch chose was centred on the universally-revered idea of light triumphing over darkness. In September, when his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away, Charles immediately ascended to the throne. In British history, Charles will hold the throne at the oldest age ever.

May will mark the beginning of his rule as king, and Camilla Parker-Bowles will also be made Queen Consort. A generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made the 96-year-old Queen a pillar of stability in a turbulent world came to an end with her death.

Many other foreign leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Pope Francis, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, also wished everyone a "Merry Christmas".

(With ANI inputs)