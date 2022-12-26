King Charles expresses ‘heartfelt solidarity’ with people struggling with cost-of-living crisis2 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 08:07 AM IST
King Charles hosted the first traditional Christmas after the coronation on Sunday.
The first traditional Christmas after his coronation was celebrated by British monarch King Charles, who King Charles praised those who have volunteered their time to help others. He reflected on Queen Elizabeth II's belief in the goodness of humanity. Additionally, he praised the "heartfelt solidarity" of people in the recession-stricken UK while they deal with a deepening crisis of the cost-of-living.