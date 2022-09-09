King Charles expresses love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle1 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 11:15 PM IST
King Charles, in his first address as Britain's monarch, has expressed love for Prince Harry and Meghan
King Charles, in his first address as Britain's monarch, has expressed love for Prince Harry and Meghan
Listen to this article
Britain's King Charles expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan, his son and daughter-in-law, during his first address as monarch on Friday, a significant gesture towards a couple whose relationships with the rest of the family have been strained.