After becoming the oldest successor to the British throne, King Charles III, was featured in Time's list of ‘100 most influential people of 2023’. He was featured in the ‘Icons’ category of the list which also included names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Rushdie, Jennifer Coolidge, etc. King Charles' coronation is scheduled to take place on 6 May, 2023.

In a ceremony at St James's Palace in London, the longest-serving Prince of Wales was officially proclaimed King of Britain, after the demise of the longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

Despite being the official proclamation of the King of Britain, the symbolic accession of the throne will be held at the coronation ceremony. King Charles will be formally crowned at the ceremony. The last such ceremony was held in February 1952, when Queen Elizabeth succeeded the throne. The head of the Commonwealth is known to be charming, funny, and socially confident like a member of the royal family.

Akin to the coronation ceremonies of previous British monarchs, King Charles III's royal coronation ceremony will be rooted in long-standing traditions. However, it will also showcase the role of the monarch in today's times and its importance in the future. The much-awaited ceremony of King Charles will be shorter and smaller in scale than Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

Recently, the King's coronation has been in the news for several other reasons as well, prominently because the world was left speculating whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the Royal function or not. The family tension between the royals and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been in news for quite a while.

However, reports say that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not attend the high-profile function and Prince Harry will reportedly travel alone to London to attend the function. He will be joining the other 2,000 guests of the royal function going to be held at Westminster Abbey. Notably, this will be the first appearance of Prince Harry with the Royal after the release of his bombshell memoir, ‘Spare’.

Prince Harry's book is seen as the last nail in the coffin of the tense relationship between the couple and the royals. His book reveals the gravity of issues and disagreements with other members of the Royal Family.