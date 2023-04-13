King Charles features on Time's list of most influential people of 20232 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Time magazine has featured Britain's King Charles III in its list of Top 100 most influential people in 2023. King Charles III will be officially crowned in a royal coronation ceremony in May,2023
After becoming the oldest successor to the British throne, King Charles III, was featured in Time's list of ‘100 most influential people of 2023’. He was featured in the ‘Icons’ category of the list which also included names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Rushdie, Jennifer Coolidge, etc. King Charles' coronation is scheduled to take place on 6 May, 2023.
