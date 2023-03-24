King Charles' first state visit to France postponed amid protest in Paris3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 08:45 PM IST
On the first state visits of his reign, the new monarch and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, were going first to France before heading on to Germany.
King Charles' first state visit to France as British monarch, postponed on Friday because of widespread social unrest, was supposed to be an occasion celebrating a new chapter of harmony in relations between London and Paris.
